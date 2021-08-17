This round of 30 September renewals features 14 of the current top 20 Atol holders, including the top two of Tui UK and Jet2holidays, so there will be plenty of focus on their licensed numbers – especially for summer 2022 when travel will be hoping to bounce back strongly.

Alan Bowen, legal advisor to the Association of Atol Companies (AAC), said: “They are being far more realistic and nobody is looking for the licence numbers they had in 2019. If business goes up, they can apply for a revision upwards and put more passengers on the licence.”

One clear trend is that the CAA is already looking to push larger Atol holders down the trust account model of consumer protection.

Yasin Khandwalla, audit director at Elman Wall, said: “The CAA is encouraging larger Atol holders [£20 million in licensable turnover pre-Covid] to go down the trust account or escrow approach.



“The CAA has to consider companies are going to be making a loss and there’s an obvious focus on the liquidity position.”