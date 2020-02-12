Private equity firm Maven, which initially acquired the attraction specialists in 2010, will now exit the business.

“The travel industry has faced many challenges in recent years including terrorism and a weak pound, but the management team have worked hard to refocus and restructure the business, whilst maintaining a high level of service to its clients," said Andrew Symmonds, investment director at Maven.

"During the period of Maven’s investment, the business has increased turnover to over £67 million and is in a strong position to embark on the next stage of its growth."

Since 2010, Midlands-based Attraction World has sold 5,000 experiences in over 50 countries and acquired Day Out with the Kids in 2016.

Steve Richards, departing chair of Attraction World, thanked Maven for their support during his tenure.

Simon Applebaum, former managing director of Attraction World, added: "I’m delighted to have completed a successful exit from Attraction World and Days Out with the Kids after over five years on the board of those companies."



