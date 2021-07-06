Langdon said he was excited to help Attraction World embark on a 'new era'

Attraction world is looking to "rapidly scale" its businesses following its acquisition last month by a Dutch travel investment firm.

New head of marketing Neil Langdon is the latest to join the ticket specialist after it was taken over by Ten Oceans Private Equity.



Langdon arrives from 365 Tickets as part of a wholesale restructure headed up by chief executive Olly Nicholls, which has seen his predecessor Paul Stobbs move into an advisory role.



Chief operating officer Justin Mahoney has, meanwhile, taken up an expanded group-wide brief.



Langdon will join a new leadership team featuring head of product Phillipa Standley, head of connectivity Charlotte Tuffin, and head of operations Vanessa Matthews.



He will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing and managing the overall digital marketing strategy within the business.