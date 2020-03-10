The event, which had been due to take place from 8-10 June, will now run 21-23 September.

It will still be held at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel, and the hotel has reduced its accommodation rates for delegates.

Steven Freudmann, chair of ITT, said: “We take the health and safety of our members very seriously and we are doing all that we can to mitigate the risk posed by the coronavirus. As such, we have decided to postpone the conference until later this year.

"I am confident that the event will still provide an ideal blend of engaging conference sessions, social activities and fantastic opportunities to network with the industry’s elite and look forward to seeing our members in Istanbul.”



ITT is in the process of updating all registered delegates about this change and further details will be added to the website.