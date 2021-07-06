Overlanding specialist Dragoman has confirmed it will enter a period of dormancy with immediate effect "until the resumption of long-haul travel is feasible again".

The Aito operator has cancelled all current bookings and will refund customers, suspend its operations and shut down its HQ, while vowing to return when the global travel landscape improves.



“This has been a very tough decision to take," said director Charlie Hopkinson. "We thought back in 2020 a chink of light meant we’d soon be overlanding again, albeit perhaps to countries closer to home than the norm.



"But we are now 16 months into the pandemic, and long-haul travel in the way that Dragoman has operated for the past 40 years is, sadly, unlikely to be possible in the short to medium term. We have got to batten down the hatches and to sit it out as best we can, much as we hate the idea of doing so.



"No new bookings will be taken until we see light at the end of the tunnel and feel confident that we can restart our operations. There is no alternative but to shut up shop until the world’s borders are once again open to travel.”