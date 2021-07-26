Siobhain McDonagh, Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, wrote to Shapps on Wednesday morning (4 August) setting out the campaign’s demands after she was contacted by TTG acting news editor James Chapple.



McDonagh has requested the transport secretary provide a full response on behalf of the government.



She was among a cross-party group of more than 70 MPs who wrote to chancellor Rishi Sunak last month to call for an extension to the furlough scheme for businesses in the travel, tourism and aviation sectors.



Days later, the Treasury appeared to rule out more furlough support citing an "unprecedented package of measures" to support businesses, despite a petition signed by more than 16,000 people – enough to require a government response.