TTG’s new #SaveTravelJobs campaign looks set to land on transport secretary Grant Shapps’s desk less than 24 hours after it was launched on Tuesday (3 August).
Siobhain McDonagh, Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, wrote to Shapps on Wednesday morning (4 August) setting out the campaign’s demands after she was contacted by TTG acting news editor James Chapple.
McDonagh has requested the transport secretary provide a full response on behalf of the government.
She was among a cross-party group of more than 70 MPs who wrote to chancellor Rishi Sunak last month to call for an extension to the furlough scheme for businesses in the travel, tourism and aviation sectors.
Days later, the Treasury appeared to rule out more furlough support citing an "unprecedented package of measures" to support businesses, despite a petition signed by more than 16,000 people – enough to require a government response.
The #SaveTravelJobs campaign, though, is renewing this call for an extension of the furlough scheme until at least April next year, as well as for dedicated financial support for travel businesses – mirroring the objectives of the Abta-led Save Future Travel coalition.
TTG is also urging MPs to use their positions to publicly back the travel industry – especially travel agents – in a bid to help rebuild consumer confidence, which has been eroded by chaotic government travel policy and loose remarks by government ministers.
During a BBC interview on Tuesday, shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon criticised the government’s plans to wind the furlough scheme down at the end of September, and said that ministers needed to do "far more" to save travel jobs and ensure the sector didn’t face "a cliff edge" next month.
Supporting the campaign couldn’t be easier – you can read the full #SaveTravelJobs letter to prime minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak here, and sign it here.
You can also email your local MP, or your business’s constituency MP, by clicking or tapping here – this will bring up a ready written email template. All you need to do is to add your local representative’s email address, which you can find here, and send it off.
"The speed with which Siobhain McDonagh has brought this to the attention of the transport secretary, no less, underlines why it is so important that everyone in travel takes a couple of moments to tell their local MP why they should back the #SaveTravelJobs campaign," said Chapple.
"It took more than a year of industry-wide campaigning efforts to have travel’s plight raised in Westminster over the summer, culminating in Travel Day of Action on 23 June – but we can't allow that to be where the story ends.
"Please join us and get behind this latest effort to strike a better and fairer deal for travel, and to ensure this vibrant industry – one that makes a significant and under-appreciated economic contribution to the UK – is given every chance, or an equal opportunity at the very least, to survive a crisis of no one’s making."