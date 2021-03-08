Virgin Atlantic is the latest airline to launch a trial of the Iata Travel Pass as it gears up for a restart in international travel.

The Travel Pass smartphone app will be launched on Virgin’s flights from the UK to Barbados from 16 April allowing passengers to create a digital ID, including evidence of a negative Covid-19 test, and check they comply with health regulations at their destination.





In a further move, the carrier is also to launch a trial of TrustAssure’s platform, which allows pre-departure Covid-19 test documents to be verified digitally, on its flights to the US from 29 March.



Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Our Barbados trial with Iata Travel Pass is an exciting step towards a ‘digital health pass’ as we actively explore secure solutions to integrate testing, vaccination, health documents and locator forms into our customer journeys.



“Building on the success of the development by our partners Delta and TrustAssure and in line with our innovative spirit, we are also proud to join a partnership with CLX Health to deliver industry-leading AI-powered test verification for US-bound customers.”



Lisa Cummins, Barbados’ minister of tourism, added: “Safe travel is integral to Barbados’ full return to tourism, and we welcome this progressive step which complements our already implemented public health protocols and programmes.



“The Iata Travel Pass lends an extra element of safety to both our visitors and Barbadians, giving them the confidence that we are engaging in and promoting travel that protects us all.”